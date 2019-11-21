Two U.S. soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the Department of Defense.

The DOD identified the soldiers Thursday as Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, from Tarrant County, Texas, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, from Keaau, Hawaii.

Their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground in Logar Province, DOD officials said.

Both soldiers had been stationed at Fort Hood. They were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at the Texas base.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more details become available.

