The girl was struck while crossing a crosswalk in Lancaster last Friday.

LANCASTER, Ohio — A 7-year-old girl is in a coma after she was hit by a car in Lancaster last week.

The incident happened near a bike path near the YMCA on West 6th Avenue on Friday.

Amber Easley-Smith, A'Myra's mother, said her three daughters were playing near a pond across the street and when it started getting dark, they started to go home. Easley-Smith said her 12-year-old daughter was leading the way, pressed the crosswalk button and looked both ways before leading the girls across the street.

“She's like 'Mom I looked twice both ways. There was no cars coming at all.' So she said 'I told the girls come on we can cross," Easley-Smith said.

Two of the sisters were holding hands and A'Myra was a couple feet behind. Seconds later, A'Myra was hit. Lancaster police responded to the scene and Easley-Smith said A'Myra was resuscitated.

“This is what we have crosswalks for. This is why they've got the lights up blinking for people that are driving to see. I mean it's plain as day, you had to see it blinking,” Easley-Smith said.

The mother said A'Myra was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where she remains in a coma.

“For a parent this is the most horrible thing and i don't wish this on nobody, anybody,” Easley-Smith said.

As the weather heats up and more children are on the streets, Lancaster police want to warn drivers and walkers to stay alert so this never happens again.

“We really need to caution ourselves especially, especially this time of year and throughout the summer but throughout the year as well. And pay attention to the crosswalk signs, pay attentionto the flashing light and pay attention to the markings as well,” said Lancaster Police Sergeant Chuck Sims.

Meanwhile, the family is praying for a miracle and justice for A'Myra.

"I'm just out here trying to fight this fight for my daughter, and I tell her that. I'm like A'Myra, we're in this fight together, I'm not going anywhere. I'm going to get justice, and you're going to come out here and you're going to change the world,” Easley-Smith said.