MASSILLON, Ohio — An 88-year-old man in Ohio is being credited with saving a child who was attacked by the family dog.

Leonard Miller was inside his home when a child who lives next door started screaming and banging on his door.

When Miller opened the door, the child told him her sister was being attacked by the family pit bull. So, Miller grabbed a lawn ornament, a nutcracker, and went to the children's home.

"He had her and just shaking her and growling and I hit the dog. I don't know how many times. It didn't phase that dog, didn't phase it," Miller said.

Miller didn't give up though, hitting the dog several more times with the lawn ornament.

Eventually, the dog broke free from the child and Miller and the children managed to get out of the house.

The child is going to be OK.

Miller served in the Army as a medic in the Korean War.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter