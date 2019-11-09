ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Events are being held across the state to remember those killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Clearwater, firefighters will pull their vehicles out of bays at all fire stations at 9:50 a.m. Nine minutes later, a moment of silence and radio call will be observed. That is the same time that the South Tower collapsed.

The community is invited to a remembrance ceremony hosted by Sarasota County Emergency Services to honor those individuals who lost their lives on 9/11, never forgetting their valor, service and sacrifice.

The ceremony will take place 9:45 a.m. at Fire Station 16 at 5875 Hummingbird Ave. in Sarasota. In addition, the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners will hold a moment of silence at the Sarasota County Administration Center at 10:09 a.m., during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Students and staff at Freedom High School in Tampa will gather in the courtyard for a presentation, including a brief timeline of the tragic events that day, the playing of Taps, the National Anthem and the presentation of colors by the school's Color Guard. Freedom High School was named in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

In Madeira Beach, a ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m. at American Legion Post 273.

A traveling memorial wall will be on display at Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park until Sept. 15. You can visit the wall at 2601 SE Fort King in Ocala.

The City of North Port will hold a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the events surrounding the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. The ceremony will take place at the circle on City Center Blvd. East of Fire Station 81 from 6-8:30 p.m.

The Camaraderie Foundation will be planting 13,000 American flags at the SPC Allstate Center in St. Petersburg today. The Camaraderie Foundation's mission is to provide healing for the invisible wounds of war through counseling, emotional and spiritual support.

The City of New Port Richey will host the 18th Annual September 11th Memorial at Sims Park in Downtown New Port Richey.

In Winter Haven, Remembering the Day will take place in Central Park in Downtown Winter Haven. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Freedom Walk to honor all Military, Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters and EMS heroes, followed by a moving service that will pay tribute to all heroes who call Polk County home. The evening will culminate with a sunset luminary service as every attendee holds a candle in honor of all of our heroes.

