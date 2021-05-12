Court says mother must remove Confederate flag painted rock from driveway or risk custody of her child

The court says the woman has until June 1 to remove the rock or it could impact the custody case of her daughter.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A court in New York has ordered a woman to get rid of a rock in her driveway that is painted like a Confederate flag by June 1 or it could impact the custody case of her multiracial daughter, according to the Albany Times-Union.

Justices from a New York Supreme Court Appellate Division ruled last week the couple could keep joint custody of the child but the rock had to go, according to NBC New York.

The Times-Union reports the child's mother testified during a fact-finding hearing that "she had a rock with a Confederate flag painted on it at her home."

The newspaper goes on to say the child's mother testified she never used racial slurs in front of the child or ever.

“Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child’s best interests, as the mother must encourage and teach the child to embrace her mixed race identity, rather than thrust her into a world that only makes sense through the tortured lens of cognitive dissonance,” read the court's decision, first reported on by the Times-Union.

NBC New York reports the appeals court noted the flag has not been brought up by the Family Court nor an attorney for the child. But, the justices still said it should be removed or it could "factor "into any future best interests analysis."

NBC 4 says the mother did not have an attorney to represent her. The TV station also reported the mother rents the home, and it was not clear if the rock even belongs to her.

