'Aloha' unveiled by Beanie Babies to support Hawaii wildfires survivors

Ty Warner says all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

MAUI, Hawaii — Thousands of organizations across the U.S. are banding together to support relief efforts in Hawaii after the wildfires.

The maker of Beanie Babies said it's releasing a new, limited edition bear to help wildfires survivors in Hawaii.

Its name is "Aloha", it's gold with a rainbow ribbon and the words "MAUI STRONG" are written on its chest.

Beanie Babies come with birthdays and poems.

Aloha's birthday is Aug. 8, the day wildfires took off in Maui.

Its poem says, quote: "Helping each other all day long / We forever will stay Maui strong."