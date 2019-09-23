DENVER — An American Airlines flight was diverted on Friday because a man yelled at other passengers and allegedly smoked in the bathroom.

Flight 2408 was headed to Minneapolis from Phoenix when the man became disruptive about an hour after takeoff, CNN reported.

Another passenger on the flight told CNN that the man punched some seats and went into the bathroom and started to smoke.

Witnesses say the man screamed, "you're all screwed" while in the bathroom, Fox News said.

American Airlines issued a statement acknowledging that the flight was diverted because of a disruptive passenger.

"Law enforcement met the flight, and the aircraft re-departed," the airline said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter