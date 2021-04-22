Attorneys weigh in on the precedent Chauvin decision could set

“It's going to be used as a model for other cases to follow,” said Angela Minor, attorney and professor at Howard University.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Jurors deciding the fate of Derek Chauvin found the ex-officer guilty of murder and manslaughter in less than 11 hours of deliberation, a historic decision that could set important precedents in future cases involving law enforcement.

“It's going to be used as a model for other cases to follow,” said Angela Minor, attorney and professor at Howard University in Washington. Minor said it could have the biggest effect on the issue of excessive force in law enforcement.

However, the case would need to move to a higher court to see a wider impact, attorney Lucas Fleming said.

"It really is a case right now that has precedent only in Minnesota because it's a trial case,” he said. “Once it gets appealed and an appellate court looks at it and makes a decision on the evidence, then that decision becomes precedent in Minnesota and can be used around the country as well."

Fleming said while judges in Florida are not obligated to decisions in Minnesota, it can influence their decision.

“They can rely on it on some levels, so there’s just going to be a ripple effect…from this case,” he said.



Judge Peter Cahill said Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks. Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence higher than the guidelines.