National

What Bill Cosby's release means for sexual assault survivors

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay says that finding justice isn't always done within the legal system. Healing starts with coming forward.
Credit: AP
In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — Bill Cosby walking as a free man doesn't mean he's innocent or guilty, but what does it mean for survivors of sexual assault?

We talked with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay about this.

Clara Reynolds, the President and CEO, says one concern is that survivors are now not going to come forward. 

"We have to remember that the justice system isn't perfect and that for many survivors finding justice isn't always within the legal system."

RELATED: 'Horrified' and 'finally'; reaction varies on Cosby release

Reynolds adds telling their story to individuals like the Crisis Center and other rape crisis centers in our community is the start of that healing process.  

"Around 2 percent of perpetrators of sexual assault ever see jail time. So for the other 98 percent, those survivors have to find their path to healing and coming forward and telling their story."

If you have been sexually assaulted, you can call 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and someone will help you. 

You can also fill out a help request form online at CrisisCenter.com.

