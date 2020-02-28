HANOVER, N.H. — A Dartmouth College professor has created a website that aims to highlight African Americans who did great things but never won the recognition of their more famous peers.

Matthew Delmont, the college's Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History, created the Black Quotidian website. Delmont uses archives from a dozen African American newspapers to highlight hundreds of African Americans.

Among them are Juanita Blocker, the first black member of the Professional Women's Bowling Association. There is also a post on Welford Wilson, the New York City Junior High School’s Oratory champion in May 1929.

The site mostly focuses on 20th-century figures.

