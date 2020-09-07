New Yorkers are painting a huge 'Black Lives Matter' mural in front of Trump Tower

This is the latest BLM mural across the city's five boroughs, but this one is getting national attention because of its location right in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

“That Black people built New York City, that they’ve never been compensated for all they did, that all the mistakes, the sins, everything in American history that has afflicted Black people have not been accounted for and must be accounted for – something he does not understand,” he said last month. “So it is right to take the eyes of the world, the attention of the world right there on Fifth Avenue and focus on Black Lives Matter.”