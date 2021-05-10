Art installation made entirely of LEGO honors law enforcement

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum says it took about 82,500 LEGO bricks to complete.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A new art installation made entirely from LEGO bricks was unveiled Monday morning at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington D.C.

Built for Blue is an art piece that is an exact replica of the U.S. Mint’s new commemorative law enforcement coin. It shows a male and female officer saluting on the front and a folded American flag on the back.

The LEGO coin is 5.5 feet in diameter and 5.25 inches thick. The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum says it took about 82,500 LEGO bricks to complete.

It was unveiled on May 10, 2021, as part of National Police Week.

Already in 2021, the Tampa Bay area has lost three law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen of the Tampa Police Department, Sergeant Brian LaVigne of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Michael Magli of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office all lost their lives while serving their community.