Car pulled over with snowmobile on roof

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a piece of advice for snowmobilers everywhere: "Folks, don't try this at home."
Those are the first words of a tweet from the DOT, showing a car pulled over with a snowmobile on its roof. The image shows a dark red Toyota Corolla pulled over, with the snowmobile on top of it facing the driver's side.
"Our State Patrol friends stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile," the tweet reads.
The Associated Press reports the driver, 23-year-old Matthew Schmit, received a warning for the hauling of the snowmobile. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt.
Safely Hauling a Snowmobile
(We know, we don't use snowmobiles in Florida. But, you can use this advice with similar equipment such as jet skis.)
As the Wisconsin DOT pointed out, it's best to secure a snowmobile or other heavy equipment onto a trailer or in a truck. The average sedan is not made to bear or to haul that much weight.
The "Intrepid Snowmobiler" says you should drive a heavy-duty vehicle that can handle the extra load. If you use a trailer, it must be properly registered and secured to your vehicle. Check the manufacturer's instructions to be sure it's safely attached.
Be sure to use heavy tie-downs to keep the snowmobile in place on the trailer or the truck. The ideal way to fasten them is the "four-point" method, using separate tie-downs front and back on each side.
Also, each time you drive with your trailer, turn your lights on so other drivers can more easily see you.
