Defense testimony brings expert who says Chauvin was 'justified'

"I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified with acting with objective reasonableness," Barry Brodd said.

MINNEAPOLIS — A witness called to testify for the defense testified Tuesday that Derek Chauvin acted within reason during George Floyd’s arrest in May 2020.

"I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified with acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd,” said use-of-force expert Barry Brodd.

The jury also saw bodycam footage from 2019 where Floyd was arrested and later confessed to using drugs. Experts say this could help advance the defense's theory about Floyd's drug use and cast doubt on his cause of death.

However, during cross-examination, prosecutors highlighted one major difference.

“Mr. Floyd didn't drop dead while you were interacting with him, correct?” prosecutor Erin Eldridge asked Scott Creighton, the now-retired officer who arrested Floyd in 2019.

“No,” Creighton said.

Creighton’s testimony on Tuesday was relatively short, as were the other witnesses aside from Brodd. Experts say it was likely intentional.

"I think that is strategic in their part because they don't want it to go too far, because it may run the risk of opening testimony that will actually work against them," said Angela Minor, attorney and professor at Howard University.

Minor also said another reason for the shorter testimony could be that the evidence presented throughout the entire case does not work in favor of the defense.

"We've heard the standard of police enforcement. We've heard the standards of arrests. We've heard the standards of how force is taught. We've heard the status of how force is admonished, that you should not use excessive force. We've heard that the kneel or the knee-kneeling-to-neck protocol...it was not adopted it was not accepted," she said.

The shorter testimony will likely lead to the defense’s case wrapping up by the end of the week. The judge said Monday testimony could wrap up as early as Thursday, with closing arguments on Monday.

Regardless of the outcome, Minor said there will still be important questions to consider once the trial is over.

"We have to open the door for what qualified immunity does against families who have lost loved ones to excessive force for police, and I hope all of this will serve as a case that has set precedent to actually go back and look at cameras, bring forth a fair defense and a fair trial, make sure that we look at the whole line: the judges involved, the prosecutors involved, the police involved…” Minor said.

For some, those issues are becoming even more pressing in wake of the Daunte Wright shooting where a white officer shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop this week just outside of Minneapolis.

The officer involved and the police chief have since resigned.