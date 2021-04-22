Police: Man wanted for 7-year-old Chicago girl's murder shot by officers following highway chase

Police Superintendent David Brown said the man crashed during the chase and then attempted to carjack a family.

CHICAGO — Chicago police exchanged gunfire with a man believed to be connected to the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams on Monday as she sat in a car with her father in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

CBS2 reports, the unnamed man was being surveilled by a police gang unit before the chase began on an area highway.

Police Superintendent David Brown said while attempting to elude police the man got on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway and crashed before attempting to carjack a family.

Officers confronted the man and shot him several times, according to Brown. The police superintendent also noted two weapons were recovered at the scene, according to CBS Chicago.

Illinois State Police Trooper Kyle Barrett says the gunfire occurred on the expressway near suburban Bellwood.

The man was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fox 32.

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald's parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A McDonald's employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a gray car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams' car.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.