Cream of Wheat set to remove Black chef from packaging

The breakfast cereal's mascot has caught criticism during its long-standing history on shelves of stores across the U.S.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The smiling Black chef on the front of Cream of Wheat's packaging will soon be removed after more than 120 years.

Its parent company, B&G Foods' decision comes months after it announced it would be reviewing the brand's chef mascot in the wake of several other brands taking similar action.

During the time, Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's announced they were changing their branding amid renewed calls for racial equality and over concerns of racial stereotyping.

“For years, the image of an African-American chef appeared on our Cream of Wheat packaging,” B&G Foods said in a statement multiple major news outlets. “While research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive. Therefore, we are removing the chef image from all Cream of Wheat packaging."

The breakfast cereal's mascot has caught criticism during its long history on grocery store shelves across the U.S.

According to the Washington Post, the brand's first chef was named "Rastus," a name often used for characters in minstrel shows, and who was portrayed as semiliterate in advertising. The name is also considered a derogatory term for Black men, according to the New York Times.

This is not the first time B&G Foods has altered its branding. In the 1920s, the company replaced its original mascot with the one seen today.

When the change will take place was not immediately clear.

What other people are reading right now:

