Florida's senators push for bill that would keep US on Daylight Saving Time

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Florida's two U.S. Senators are pushing to keep the country on Daylight Saving Time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would not only keep Americans on DST but also avoid changing clocks in March 2021 when the United States typically springs forward.

The two senators said the change, or lack thereof, would help give families stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After months of staying inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, families across the nation could use a little more sunshine and time to enjoy all that Florida has to offer," Scott said.

“Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said. “More daylight in the after school hours is critical to helping families and children endure this challenging school year. Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, and while I believe we should make it permanent all year around, I urge my colleagues to — at the very least — work with me to avoid changing the clocks this fall.”

