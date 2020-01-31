ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines currently operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China. However, due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, they will temporarily halt these flights.

Delta has decided to temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flying beginning Feb. 6 through April 30 due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus, they said in a statement. Between now and Feb. 5, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency over the global outbreak of coronavirus.

In total, there have now been 7,834 confirmed cases, with 99% of those occurring in China, health officials said.

The last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5.

"The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve," the statement read. "Customers whose travel plans are affected can go to the 'My Trips' section of delta.com to help them understand their options."

Passengers are able to re-book flights after April 30, request a refund or contact the airline for additional options, they said.

Changes to the schedule will be effective on delta.com beginning Feb. 1.

Those on flights through Feb. 5, Delta will continue to offer a change fee waiver.

