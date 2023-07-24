DeSantis taunts VP Harris in invitation to 'set the record straight' on Black history standards

DeSantis accused Harris and the White House of trying to "score cheap political points and label Florida parents 'extremists.'"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In a letter sent on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged Vice President Kamala Harris to debate him on Florida’s Black history standards while also lashing out at critics of the new policy.

"In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues," DeSantis wrote. "And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice. So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards."

The letter comes after Harris publicly criticized language in Florida's recently approved educational curriculum on Black history. A section of the curriculum requires teachers to examine the duties and trades performed by slaves and to include "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

"It's past time to set the record straight."@GovRonDeSantis is inviting @VP to Florida to discuss our new African American history standards with him and Dr. Allen.



Read Governor DeSantis’ letter below: pic.twitter.com/o2W69iJ5il — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 1, 2023

"How is it that anyone could suggest that amidst these atrocities [of slavery], there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?" Harris asked during a speech in Jacksonville. "When we send our children to school as parents, we want to know that they're being taught the truth. It is a reasonable expectation that our children will not be misled. And that's what's so outrageous about what is happening right now."

DeSantis defended the curriculum in his letter to Harris, writing, "One would think the White House would applaud such boldness in teaching the unique and important story of African American History. But you have instead attempted to score cheap political points and label Florida parents 'extremists.' It's past time to set the record straight."

In an interview with ABC News, Harris said that the contention that slaves did not benefit from slavery is not subject to ideological debate.

"There are so-called leaders, extremists, who are attempting to require in our nation an unnecessary debate with the intention, I believe, to try and divide us as Americans. Stop. Stop," Harris said.

DeSantis publicly blasted Harris' remarks as "ridiculous" and "outrageous" but had earlier appeared to distance himself from the language about the skills gained from slavery.

"Well, you should talk to them about it. I mean, I didn't do it. I wasn't involved in it," DeSantis said when asked about the curriculum. "These were scholars that put that together. It was not anything that was done politically."

The language about skills and benefits derived from slavery has drawn criticism from GOP politicians, as well, including South Carolina senator and presidential candidate Tim Scott.

"What slavery was really about was separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating,” Scott said. Florida Congressman Byron Donalds also criticized the line calling it "wrong" and in need of adjustment.

DeSantis responded by accusing Donalds, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, of not being a true conservative, "You got to choose: Are you going to side with Kamala Harris and liberal media outlets or are you doing to side with the state of Florida?"

Harris will be in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, Aug. 1. DeSantis wrote in his letter that he hopes she's "feeling up to" facing him to discuss the new educational standards.