Authorities searching for 2 endangered Tennessee teens who may be heading to Florida

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two teens who may be heading to Florida.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Ashlen McGriff and 14-year-old Logan Bright were last seen on Tuesday in Kingsport, Tenn.

Law enforcement says the two may be on their way to Florida, traveling in a 2007 White Chevy Equinox with the license plate J5771E.

Anyone with information on the two teens is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-229-9429.