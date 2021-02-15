Man risks his life to save family from house fire

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the home alright because they had a fire evacuation plan, KELO-TV reported.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, risked his life to make sure his family was safe after their home caught on fire.

It all started after 11 p.m. when everyone had just gone to sleep, KELO-TV reported. Paul Wickham heard his wife scream that there was a fire and it was in the basement where his four kids sleep, according to KELO-TV.

Paul told KELO-TV he grabbed a fire extinguisher and was on his way downstairs to make sure everyone was okay. But, the fire was too big and he wasn't able to put it out. So, he says he just started yelling for the children.

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the home alright because they had a fire evacuation plan, KELO-TV reported.

“Had it been 20 minutes later, we are all heavy sleepers, you might not be talking to anyone right now,” Paul said to KELO-TV.

KELO-TV reported the family lost everything in the fire, but they are thankful they still have each other. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them get back on their feet.