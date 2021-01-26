Sedition investigations could 'bear fruit soon' in Capitol riot cases, FBI says

The assistant director in charge of the agency's Washington field office says the FBI has now opened more than 400 subject case files related to the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — The FBI has now opened more than 400 subject case files stemming from the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, the assistant director of the Washington field office said during a briefing Tuesday.

Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono provided an update to media about the Department of Justice’s ongoing efforts to identify and charge those who participated in the Capitol riot. D’Antuono said so far the case has resulted in:

More than 200,000 social media tips from the public.

500+ grand jury subpoenas and search warrants

400+ subject case files

150+ federal cases and 50+ cases in D.C. Superior Court

D’Antuono said those cases range from misdemeanor charges all the way up to “significant federal felonies,” some of which carry a 20-year prison sentence. He also said the Department of Justice is all-hands-on-deck to pursue Capitol riot cases.

“There’s no manpower issue,” D’Antuono said. “If a crime was committed, we are going to track that person down. They will be charged.”

D'Antuono mentions how some of the new cases are coming from a "fusion" of sources. Highlights the Brandon Straka case in particular, which I wrote about yesterday. https://t.co/ZvITmDW8WR — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) January 26, 2021

He and Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said the cases that have been filed so far are the simpler ones – and that the FBI is working on more complicated cases involving interstate conspiracies by militia groups. He also said to expect a “geometric increase” in cases involving assaults on officers as agents continue combing through the thousands of hours of footage recovered from the event – as well as the possibility of rare sedition charges.

“We are closely looking at evidence related to the sedition charges,” D’Antuono said. “It’s a significant… you’re talking 20-year felonies. With enhancements, you’re looking at significant time in prison. Yes, we’re working on those cases, and I think those results will bear fruit very soon.”

🚨DOJ #CapitolRiots UPDATE >>

Acting DC US Attorney Michael Sherwin:

• 150 federal cases charged so far...

• "We have NO manpower issues here, and arrests from the insurrection are on the INCLINE."#breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 26, 2021

D’Antuono said the agency is also committing resources to identifying suspects involved in assaults on journalists during on January 6, and to the suspect or suspects who placed pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters. The FBI is now offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in that case.