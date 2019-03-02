A Pennsylvania fire chief is accused of pulling his gun on a 12-year-old Boy Scout after the scout put a flyer on his front door.

South Whitehall police said James Kutz, 39, told them he thought the child was trying to get into his home, The Morning Call reported.

The newspaper said Kutz followed the Boy Scout to another house, pulled out his gun and ordered him to get on the ground.

Police said the boy was putting a flier advertising a food drive on the man’s storm cellar.

Kutz was charged with simple assault and harassment.

