Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Flags will remain lowered until March 27.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Flags in Florida will fly at half-staff in honor of Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright until March 27.

The act is a result of a nationwide proclamation from President Joe Biden to lower flags at all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations "as a mark of respect" for Albright and "her life of service to our Nation."

Pursuant to that proclamation, Gov. Ron Desantis has directed flags within Florida to be lowered to half-staff "as a mark of respect."

Albright, a child refugee from Nazi—and then—Soviet-dominated eastern Europe, became the first female U.S. secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women. Her family announced Wednesday she died of cancer at the age of 84.

Albright was a lifelong Democrat who nonetheless worked to bring Republicans into her orbit. She was chosen in 1996 by President Bill Clinton to be America's top diplomat, elevating her from her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, where she had been only the second woman to hold that job.