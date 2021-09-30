Florida congressman hits home run in Congressional baseball game

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It's as American as apple pie - baseball and the never-ending competition between Republicans and Democrats.
There may be an ongoing battle among lawmakers at the US Capitol over avoiding a government shutdown, but some people of Congress took attention away from that for one night during the Congressional baseball game.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) had the biggest moment of Wednesday night's game, hitting a very rare home run during the grudge match. He got every stitch of a pitch that was left hanging over the heart of the plate, taking Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-California) yard.
As Steube rounded the bases, he received congratulations from Democrats - a rare sight of comradery between the two parties. It is believed Steube hit the first out-of-the-park home run in 40 years of the game.
The annual event was first organized in 1909 and raises money for charities across the nation.
Republicans on Wednesday would go on to defeat Democrats 13-12. It was the 43rd time Republicans had won. Democrats have won 42 games.