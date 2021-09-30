Florida congressman hits home run in Congressional baseball game

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube got every stitch of a pitch that was left hanging over the heart of the plate.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — It's as American as apple pie - baseball and the never-ending competition between Republicans and Democrats.

There may be an ongoing battle among lawmakers at the US Capitol over avoiding a government shutdown, but some people of Congress took attention away from that for one night during the Congressional baseball game.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) had the biggest moment of Wednesday night's game, hitting a very rare home run during the grudge match. He got every stitch of a pitch that was left hanging over the heart of the plate, taking Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-California) yard.

As Steube rounded the bases, he received congratulations from Democrats - a rare sight of comradery between the two parties. It is believed Steube hit the first out-of-the-park home run in 40 years of the game.

Hey Biden, watch this! pic.twitter.com/Dgh80JIMsn — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) September 30, 2021

The annual event was first organized in 1909 and raises money for charities across the nation.