Florida lawmakers send President Trump well wishes after he and the first lady test positive for COVID-19

Early Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the virus.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida lawmakers are reacting to President Donald Trump's announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVD-19.

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio tweeted their well-wishes Friday morning after President Trump tweeted the news.

Senator Rick Scott tweeted:

"Ann and I send our well wishes and prayers...during this time and hope for a speedy and safe recovery."

Senator Marco Rubio also tweeted out:

"Praying for a full and speedy recovery".

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent the president and first lady well wishes from himself and his wife on Twitter.

DeSantis said, "@FLCaseyDeSantis and I send our best wishes for a swift recovery to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Hope to see both of them back in Florida very soon."

Congressman Charlie Christ said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the President, the First Lady, and their staff. This virus is incredibly transferable, no one is exempt. Until there’s a vaccine, our best defense is to continue to mask up, social distance, and follow @CDCgov guidelines."

The news broke around 1 a.m. Friday morning, just hours after the White House announced senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus.

She traveled with the president several times this week.