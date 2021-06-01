Florida leaders react as pro-Trump supporters stage insurrection at US Capitol

After inspiring the protest, President Donald Trump calls for peace.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Supporters of President Donald Trump staged an insurrection Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, sending the building into a lockdown.

At the time members of the House and Senate were in deliberation over challenges against the counting of Electoral College votes that would affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Lawmakers and staff were evacuated or asked to shelter in place. At least one person is reported to have been shot, and the National Guard along with other federal protective services were activated.

Florida leaders are among those impacted and have been sharing their experiences through social media and over the phone.

Here is what some of them, including state leaders, have to say:

Sen. Rick Scott: The Republican senator is thanking the Capitol police and others that are working to keep everyone safe.

Thank you to the Capitol Police officers who protect us and our institutions every day. And thank you to all law enforcement working to keep people safe in DC. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio: The Republican senator called the situation "anarchy" and called the alleged patriotic nature of the incident into question.

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Rep. Gus Bilirakis: While the Republican senator is not at the US Capitol due to testing positive for COVID-19, he says his staff has been told to shelter in place. He also denounced the demonstration.

My staff has been told to shelter in place for their safety, and I am watching the scene at the Capitol unfold. While I support the Constitutionally-protected right for peaceful protest, some of the images I am seeing on the news do not constitute a peaceful demonstration. (1/2) — Gus Bilirakis (@RepGusBilirakis) January 6, 2021

Rep. Vern Buchanan: The Republican representative is calling the action "sickening" and "unacceptable."

What’s happening now in the U.S. Capitol is sickening and unacceptable. Guns drawn inside the House chamber and reports of shots fired and one woman in critical condition make this a dark day in the history of our nation. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) January 6, 2021

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls: "In a democracy, rioting, violence and lawlessness are repugnant and unacceptable. This isn’t a peaceful protest. It’s a tragic, cowardly and un-American spectacle."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: "Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law. The Capitol Police do an admirable job and I thank them for their hard work."

Representatives for Rep. Charlie Christ, Rep. Greg Steube and Rep. Kathy Castor have all confirmed their safety but have not released a comment at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

