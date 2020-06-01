NEW YORK — On July 8, 2019, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking by federal prosecutors.

On Aug. 10, the multimillionaire was found dead in his jail cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office ruled Epstein's death a suicide by hanging, but a forensic pathologist who observed the four-hour autopsy on behalf of Epstein's brother, Mark, told 60 Minutes the evidence released so far points more to murder than suicide.

Dr. Michael Baden said the unusual fractures he saw in Epstein's neck didn't look like those of someone who killed themself.

"I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging," Baden told 60 Minutes.

Baden was the chief medical examiner of the City of New York from 1978 to 1979.

"The forensic evidence released so far, including autopsy, point much more to murder and strangulation than suicidal hanging. I hesitate to make a final opinion until all the evidence is in," Baden said.

