Photos: Destruction, blood and chaos in DC after second night of anger launched from George Floyd protests

Crowds were seen chanting and demanding justice for George Floyd.

WASHINGTON — Many D.C. residents protested through the streets of Washington, D.C. near the White House on Friday and Saturday calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Thousands protested alongside social justice organizations, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, and crowded the area near the White House and Lafayette Park after the release of a viral video that showed Floyd pinned to the ground by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. In the viral video, Chauvin was seen placing his knee on Floyd's neck during an arrest. Floyd was seen in the video pleading to the officers that he couldn't breathe. He was pronounced dead shortly after the encounter with police.

On Tuesday, the Minneapolis Mayor fired all four officers who were at the scene of the incident. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Protesters across the country, including D.C., are now calling for the arrest of all the officers who were at the scene of the incident. Crowds are also chanting and demanding justice for Floyd.

Take a look at the photos here:

As the night carried on, more chaos erupted through the District. Pellet bullets, pepper spray and confrontations between law enforcement and demonstrators lasted past 4 a.m.

