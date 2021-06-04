Study: Around 10 percent of the world's giant sequoias were destroyed by a single fire in California

Researchers used satellite imagery to determine that up to 10,000 of the towering species perished.

A draft study says at least a tenth of the world’s mature giant sequoias were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada in 2020.

The Visalia Times-Delta obtained a copy of the report that describes catastrophic destruction from the Castle Fire in Sequoia National Park. Researchers used satellite imagery to determine that up to 10,000 of the towering species perished. That would mean between 10 percent to 14 percent of the world's giant sequoia population was lost, according to the newspaper.

Giant sequoias grow on the western slopes of California's Sierra Nevada, reaching heights of nearly 300-feet. They are well-equipped to handle fires, needing them to burst open their pine cones and release their seeds in order to reproduce.

However, a century of fire suppression and long droughts driven by climate change have created more intense and widespread fires.

The study’s author cautions that the numbers are preliminary and the research has yet to be peer-reviewed. Next week, scientists say they will hike to the groves that experienced the most fire damage for the first time since the ashes settled.

The Castle Fire was sparked on Aug. 19 last year after several lightning strikes.