Gov. DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — In honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, flags in the state of Florida will be flown at half-staff. Bader Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87, according to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gov. DeSantis issued the order just hours after writing, in part, "In honor and remembrance of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and pursuant to a Presidential Directive, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be immediately flown at half-staff."

Under the order, all flags at local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida must be lowered and stay that way until the day of internment.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion of women's rights and became the Supreme Court's second female justice appointed when she took her seat in 1993.

