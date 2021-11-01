Police investigating hate crime report after Black woman attacked during pro-Trump rally in LA

The woman told police the man seen holding her in now-viral photos was a 'good Samaritan' and protecting her.

LOS ANGELES — Police officers in Los Angeles say they are investigating a hate crime report after a Black woman was attacked during a pro-Trump rally Wednesday.

A tweet shared more than 30,000 times on the social platform shows photos of a woman held by a man and surrounded by people. The photographer, Raquel Natalicchio, says the woman was walking home when she was attacked by a "mob" of Trump supporters who were part of a rally outside LA City Hall.

This woman was walking home.

She lives on Hill St. , two blocks away from LA City Hall where a “Stop the Steal” Rally was taking place.

A mob of at least 20 Trump supporters circled her, beat her and maced her. It took two bystanders to pull her out. No arrests were made. pic.twitter.com/kHkFAMlf2v — Raquel Natalicchio (@RaquelNPhoto) January 7, 2021

Police say the woman told officers the man seen with his arms wrapped around her was a "good Samaritan" that "helped her get away from the hostile crowd, by carrying her to safety."

that helped her get away from the hostile crowd, by carrying her to safety.



The LAPD is continuing to conduct a thorough investigation, and we encourage any witnesses or those with information on the suspect(s) to contact Central Area Detectives. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 8, 2021

During an interview with CBS Los Angeles, the woman, identified as Berlinda Nibo, said she credits that man for saving her life.

“If not for him stepping in at that moment, these people would have literally tried to kill me,” she told the news outlet.

NBC 4 says video of rally shows the man telling the crowd to back up. The news outlet says the LAPD declared the rally an "unlawful assembly." CBS Los Angeles says six people were arrested, but none were taken into custody "on suspicion of assault."

The LAPD says it continues to investigate the incident.

