We are well into the holiday season and shoppers are taking their shopping lists and checking them twice, but do you know the shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts arrive on time for Christmas?

Here is a list of shipping deadlines to keep in mind if your want your package to be delivered before Dec. 25.

USPS:

Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 20: First-Class Mail

Dec. 21: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

For shipping to Alaska, Hawaii and internationally you can find deadlines here.

UPS:

Dec. 13: UPS Ground

Dec. 19: 3-Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd-Day Air

Dec. 23: Next Day Air

Dec. 25: Only UPS Express Critical Service is available. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com for assistance.

FedEx:

Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 16: Home Delivery & Ground

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: 2-Day & 2-Day Air service

Dec. 23: Standard, First and Priority Overnight

Dec. 25: For your last-minute needs FedEx offers same-day delivery on Christmas Day.

For shipping to Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico you can find deadlines here.

Amazon:

Dec. 14: Last day for free shipping by Amazon

Dec. 18: Standard shipping

Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery with Amazon Prime

Dec. 23: One-Day delivery

Military Deadlines:

While certain military mailing deadlines have passed USPS has three upcoming deadlines to get Christmas gifts to your loved ones overseas.

Priority Mail, First-Class Mail (letters and cards) and Priority Mail Express Military Service are still available.

Deadlines vary based on what military mail address you are sending your gift to. Check the USPS guide for specifics.

