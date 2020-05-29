In Tampa Bay, keeping local demonstrations orderly is a community effort

The goal is to keep things from getting out of hand here as they have elsewhere.

TAMPA, Fla. — As demonstrations in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis take place around Tampa Bay, law enforcement agencies are working closely with community leaders.

That all starts with communication and relationships years in the making.

“Yes, I did live through it, and yes it was a terrible situation,” said State Rep. Wengay Newton, who remembers riots that shook St. Petersburg almost 24 years ago, and the effort still being made to this day - to avoid that ever happening again.

“I can tell you we’ve come a long way. But we also have a long way to go,” said Newton. “Because, unfortunately, the implicit bias is real.”

For Newton and other community leaders, watching the events unfold in Minneapolis is painful.

Riots, as Martin Luther King said, are the language of those who feel unheard.

“If one person‘s voice is not enough, how big, and how big does it need to be before our pain is recognized - our pain is heard?” asked Dr. Shonda Craft, a professor at St. Cloud University.

With demonstrations planned throughout Tampa Bay this weekend, law-enforcement and community leaders are already communicating.

They’re relying on relationships and trust formed over the years since the St. Pete riots of 1996 and even the Tampa riots of 1967.

“You earn the community’s trust each and every day,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It’s not given. It’s earned.”

Chronister says he’s confident things won’t boil over here because of the trust they work hard to maintain through efforts like neighborhood foot patrols and monthly meetings with local Indian, black and Hispanic advisory councils.

“We may not perceive a problem and they think a problem has been festering. It’s trying to prevent a problem from becoming problematic,” said Chronister.

Groups like Tampa’s Community United also help bridge the divide that can sometimes exist between law enforcement and those who feel unheard by bringing concerns to those who can do something about - easing tensions with trust.

“I have Mayor Castor’s phone number on speed dial. Also, Chief Dugan. If anything happens in the Tampa Bay area, I can pick them up and call their cellphone number. Let them know what is going on, let them know how the community is feeling,” said Community United’s Founder, Pastor Tom Jones. “And it puts out a lot of fires before it even gets started.”

Jones says he’s already heard from Castor and other community leaders about joining demonstrations in the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

Newton had a message for anyone assembling, asking that they do so peacefully.

“We don’t need any more loss,” said Newton. “Or anyone else getting hurt.”

