Judge in Derek Chauvin trial denies request to sequester jury

MINNEAPOLIS — Week three of the Derek Chauvin trial started Monday with Judge Peter Cahill denying a motion to sequester the jury.
Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson made the request in wake of the police-involved shooting outside of Minneapolis on Sunday, just a few miles from where George Floyd died.
Protests erupted in the city of Brooklyn Center on Sunday after police fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop. Officers stopped the driver for an outstanding warrant.
Nelson said the unrest could impact jurors to make an unfavorable decision for his client.
RELATED: Live: Cardiologist testifies Floyd died from low oxygen caused by Chauvin, other officers' restraint
