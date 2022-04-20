Poll: Majority of Americans support legalizing recreational marijuana under federal law

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll also finds that a majority of Americans favor legalizing recreational marijuana in their state.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A recent CBS News survey, in partnership with YouGov, found that a majority of Americans favor legalizing recreational marijuana under federal law.

The survey also found that two-thirds of Americans want recreational marijuana legalized in their state.

“Nearly all who support legalization under state law also support it under federal law, and vice versa,” CBS News reported. “In fact, legal recreational marijuana gets the same level of support whether the question is posed about the state level or federal level, suggesting the jurisdiction may not matter much to people.”

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed the MORE Act, which would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The bill is unlikely to become law since it is expected to die in the Senate, however. That would mirror what happened when a similar House-passed measure removing marijuana from the list of federally-controlled substances went nowhere in the Senate two years ago.

Still, the vote gave lawmakers the chance to state their views on a decriminalization push that appears to have broad support from voters across the country.

Eighteen states, plus the District of Columbia, now permit the recreational use of marijuana, according to CBS News.