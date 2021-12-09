'Let's go Brandon' themed boat disqualified after winning Virginia parade contest

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the parade said it chose to disqualify Berger's ship because of its "overly political message."

YORKTOWN, Va. — Editor's note: The boat parade photographed above is not the same as the one discussed in this story.

A Virginia boat that participated in an annual light parade has been stripped of its trophy after organizers say the political messaging was too controversial.

Capt. Bill Berger manned his "Let's Go Brandon"-themed vessel this past weekend in Yorktown, KRON reports. According to several news outlets, the ship was wrapped in lights that said "Let's Go Brandon" and "FJB." Both phrases are typically used to criticize President Joe Biden.

Berger would go on to win the boat parade which set off days of backlash. The parade's organizers, a nonprofit group called the Yorktown Foundation, eventually disqualified the boat and retroactively stripped its title.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the group said it chose to disqualify Berger's ship because of its "overly political message." The group also said since it is a nonprofit, it must remain apolitical or risk losing its title.

"To all the spectators in Yorktown on Saturday night, we apologize about the disruption to the holiday festivities, and we especially apologize to our family and friends in attendance that may have had to explain to their children the political nature of the message," the group said.

"Let's Go Brandon" has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F— Joe Biden.” It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: “F— Joe Biden.”