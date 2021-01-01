Metrosafe said police have blocked off the area after an RV was found parked in front of the Humana building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police have taken down crime tape and cleared the scene after responding to a report of an RV found outside the Humana Tower in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon.

Metrosafe said police blocked off the area as a precautionary measure after the RV was found parked in front of the building. The building was evacuated, and police searched for the vehicle's owner.

A WHAS11 reporter at the scene said an officer said "the perimeter was not safe," saying it would be "a while" before anyone could return to the area.

After around an hour, the streets were reopened. The RV remains outside the building, and police have yet announce any additional information.

WHAS11 has reached out to LMPD for more information.

