AUBURN, Ala. — Authorities say the third man charged in the disappearance of a UFC fighter's stepdaughter is believed to have disposed of evidence and helped the initial suspect flee the area.

Citing investigator testimony and an arrest affidavit, news outlets report David Johnson Jr. is believed to have driven Ibraheem Yazeed from Alabama to Florida, where Yazeed was caught and charged in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance.

Yazeed and another man are charged with first-degree kidnapping. Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with hindering prosecution. He has posted bail and been released.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her car was found days later in Montgomery. Authorities have said human remains found in a heavily wooded area of Macon County are believed to belong to Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

