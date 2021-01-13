Robert Packer faces federal charges for entering the Capitol unlawfully during a siege on the building as lawmakers worked to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man who was photographed wearing a hoodie featuring the words "Camp Auschwitz" at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was arrested in Newport News and faces federal charges.

U.S. Marshals took Robert Keith Packer, 56, into custody Wednesday morning.

Packer was at the Capitol during a deadly siege that impeded Congressional proceedings to certify Electoral College votes and officially recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

An arrest warrant filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia states that Packer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Robert Packer - the man wearing the 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt from the riot and insurrection at the Capitol last week - is now arrested.



Initial (virtual) appearance in Norfolk Federal Court is set for 12:30 today. He's being held on a felony charge