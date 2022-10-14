Deputy Carlos Mutti patrols Ramona for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 has enjoyed celebrating dozens of stories throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. In this Zevely Zone what better way to end the month-long celebration than meeting San Diego County's singing Mariachi Deputy? San Diego County deputies are sworn in to protect, but their duties also extend into our communities where they serve.

"Everybody gives back in their own way. I feel like I am giving back in this way not only with my service to the community but also through music through mariachi," said Deputy Carlos Mutti.

He is the singing mariachi deputy with a message. "How are you guys doing?" he said while speaking to Ramona High School's Spanish class students. "I was born in Tijuana in Baja California, Mexico," said Deputy Mutti who was the first person in law enforcement Jannette Robles and Abigail Bello have ever met who represents their culture.

"I feel like it's powerful," said Jannette. "It does feel really good to know that you have someone there and actually meeting someone one on one," said Abigail.

This visit makes Alex Nunez want to become a deputy too. "Honestly it's pretty inspiring because I am Latino and you can make it and it's not limited to like a race," said the 11th grader. I asked Deputy Mutti if he always dreamed of joining law enforcement. "No, I did not, ha, ha, ha," he laughed.

That's because Deputy Mutti started playing mariachi music at the age of 14 and went on to perform professionally in groups across Southern California. "Mariachi music is a music for all occasions; if you are sad there is a song for you. If you are happy there is a song for you. If you are heartbroken there is a song for you," said Deputy Mutti.

If there's a song for every occasion, Corporal Greg Kurtz says there should be a deputy for one too. "He connects with the communities differently than a lot of deputies can. He can connect from a cultural background, he can connect from a personal background," said Corporal Kurtz.

You should hear Deputy Mutti sing! With a voice that strong, he plans on sharing his heritage like a badge of honor. Hispanic Heritage month kicked off on September 15th and ends on October 15th.