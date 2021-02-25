Rep. Greene hangs anti-transgender sign across hall from fellow lawmaker with transgender child

The legislative battle over the Equality Act went from the U.S. House floor to the hallway.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), who is no stranger to controversy, is now openly escalating the debate over the Equality Act, which was introduced earlier this month in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Marie Newman (D-Illinois) is a champion of the bill, which looks to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. She spoke about the positive impact it will have for her transgender daughter and other members of the LGBTQ+ community on the House floor.

“I knew from that day on my daughter would be living in a nation, where in most of its states, she could be discriminated against merely because of who she is. And yet, it was still the happiest day of my life. And my daughter has found her authentic self," Newman said of her daughter coming out to her.

Newman said from that day on she planned to fight to change the country for the betterment of her family.

“Without the Equality Act, this nation will never live up to its principles of freedom and equality," she added.

It's a bill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose Congressional office sits across the hallway from Newman's, vehemently disagrees about.

On Wednesday, Newman hung a transgender flag outside her office after she says Greene tried to block the Equality Act. Greene did call for a motion to adjourn to “give every single member of Congress time to think before they vote on the Equality Act" -- it was denied.

"Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door."

Greene who calls her action against the bill a "defense of women, girls and children," responded with a video of her own after misgendering Newman's child in an earlier tweet.

“As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams," Greene wrote.

In her video, she parodies Newman's tweet to the social media platform as she hangs a sign outside her door that reads: “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!’”

"Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called 'Equality' Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door," the tweet stated.

Greene wants the Equality Act struck down, calling it unconstitutional and a threat to women's rights and religious freedoms. In her eyes Democrats “are defying science, defying god’s creation and only care about governing over people’s feelings.”

In an interview with CNN, Newman responded to the incident and offered her thoughts on Greene's actions.

"She’s welcome to her sign. No one’s buying it. And that is not science," the Illinois representative told the cable network.

Newman added that her hanging of the flag was never meant to be a fight but rather a way to let Greene hear "from us" and see LGBTQ+ people and their community firsthand.

And she's not alone. Several other Democratic representatives like Sean Casten, Jennifer Wexton and Raj Krishnamoorthi have all denounced Greene's actions.

The bill is set for consideration Thursday. You can read more about the Equality Act here.