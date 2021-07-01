'We want to help': Rep. Matt Gaetz invites Britney Spears to testify before Congress over conservatorship

Spears has been in conservatorship since 2008 following concerns about her mental health.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are offering pop singer Britney Spears a chance to testify before Congress about her conservatorship.

"You have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help," a letter signed by Gaetz and a handful of House Republicans on Wednesday reads. "The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action."

The letter goes on to say that Gaetz and other Republicans have been following Spears' battle with her conservatorship with "deep concern."

Being a conservator, Jamie Spears was provided with the ability to oversee her financial and personal affairs. But the singer has said she would like her father, who temporarily stepped down from his role citing health issues, to be replaced by his temporary replacement, Jodi Montgomery. He remains a conservator of her estate, however.

It's not the first time Gaetz has spoken about Spears' situation. Earlier this year, he said he wanted to know the extent to which Spears and other Americans were "trapped unjustly in conservatorships."

The lawmaker said there needs to be an investigation into whether the court process of conservatorships "unjustly" strips people of their freedoms. Although the arrangement usually is meant to be temporary for those who cannot make decisions for themselves, Britney Spears has been under court order for about 13 years.