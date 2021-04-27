Texas K-9 officer killed in line of duty

The Mesquite Police Department says K-9 Kozmo was found dead after he was used to help track down a group of people accused of aggravated robbery.

MESQUITE, Texas — A police department in Texas is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer killed during a burglary call.

Officers say the people they were searching for were eventually found, but K-9 Kozmo was nowhere to be found. It wasn't until later police say they found his body.

The police department says a necropsy and other testing is scheduled to figure out what killed K-9 Kozmo.

In a Facebook post, the police department asked everyone to "keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss." The department says its K-9s are part of the family.

In Florida, it's a second-degree felony for intentionally and knowingly causing great bodily harm, permanent disability, or death to police dogs or horses, fire dogs, or search and rescue dogs.

As a third-degree felony, it carried a sentence of up to five years in prison. The new law increases the sentence to up to 15 years.