Testimony claims ex-NYPD officer's son froze to death in the garage while his dog slept in a heated room

The former officer is accused of locking the 8-year-old in the garage while it was 19 degrees outside, KPIX reported.

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — A former New York City police officer accused of leaving his 8-year-old son locked in a freezing garage because he soiled his pajamas allowed the family dog to sleep in a heated room, according to KPIX.

Michael Valva and his fiancée at the time, Angela Pollina, are accused of locking 8-year-old Thomas Valva in the garage while it was 19 degrees outside, KPIX reported.

On Monday, housekeeper Tyrene Rodriguez reportedly testified during a pre-trial hearing that as Thomas was in the garage, she remembered getting cleaning supplies out of the mudroom where "Bella" the family dog slept.

When asked if that room was heated she said "yes," KPIX reports.

KPIX says Rodriguez told the court she could hear Thomas crying when she got to the home to clean it. She said she saw the two take the child to the basement and then heard Pollina say he wasn't breathing, according to KPIX.

CBS New York reports Michael told 911 dispatchers Thomas had fallen on his way to the bus. He told them he hit his head and he was giving him CPR, said CBS..

According to CBS New York, prosecutors say Thomas died from hypothermia. Prosecutors say his brother was also forced to sleep in the garage, according to the station.

KPIX says Michael and Pollina are facing child abuse and murder charges in the case.

They have both pleaded not guilty, according to the New York Post.

CBS New York says their trial is set for September.

