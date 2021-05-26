x
Air Force Academy’s Class of 2021 graduates

Congratulations, graduates!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The men and women of the Air Force Academy’s Class of 2021 got to celebrate their achievements Wednesday at their commencement ceremony.

The academy says the week is typically filled with receptions, awards ceremonies, baccalaureate services, concerts, parades, air demonstrations, and commissioning ceremonies. 

This year, each cadet being honored at an awards ceremony may invite up to eight guests. The ceremony was also streamed online.

The 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, will serve as the commencement speaker this year. 

Some Tampa Bay area schools have also decided to hold in-person graduations this year. You can find a list of those plans here.

