Army Captain's home mortgage paid off in honor of Veterans Day

ATLANTA — A thank you is in order for Army Captain Dan Berschinski. He was honored in a big way in observance of Veterans Day.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off Berschinski’s mortgage in full, they announced Wednesday. The act of kindness recognizes the service of those in America’s armed forces.

For this year’s Veterans Day tribute, the group paid off the mortgages on the homes of 11 veterans cross the country.

Captain Berschinski grew up in Georgia and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2007 and deployed to Afghanistan in the summer of 2009.

On Aug 18, 2009, he triggered an improvised explosive device, which instantly severed both of his legs above the knees, broke his jaw, and shattered his left arm, according to a release sent to 11Alive.

After four months of surgeries and years of daily physical therapy, he became the military's first person to be able to walk on a daily basis with above-the-knee and hip-disarticulation amputations.

After medically retiring from the Army in 2012, he went on to earn an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

In addition to paying off the mortgage, Tunnel to Towers renovated his home to make it more accessible. Berschinski will be able more tasks accomplished around the house with the changes.