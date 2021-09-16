Gov. DeSantis awards Bay of Pigs Invasion veteran with Florida Medal of Freedom

Felix Rodríguez was a member of Brigade 2506.

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the second-ever Florida Medal of Freedom to a Bay of Pigs Invasion veteran during a ceremony Thursday.

Felix Rodríguez, born in 1941, made it to Miami when "the communist government took control of Cuba and stole his family's home" in an effort to fight for freedom, the governor said.

It's then that he found his way to Guatemala to receive training from the CIA as part of Brigade 2506 -- the brigade that would later carry out the Bay of Pigs Invasion.

"As a paramilitary operations officer with the CIA special activities division, Felix was smuggled back into Cuba to gather intelligence and use his familiarity with the country to plan and prepare for the invasion," DeSantis said.

Several speakers shared stories about Rodríguez and gave him and those who served alongside him accolades for their service and sacrifice.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you've done," Rodríguez said.