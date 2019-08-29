CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Andres Gavina is no stranger to the phrase "protect and serve." Now, he'll be taking his dedication to those words overseas.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recently described Gavina as one of its finest deputies adding that their temporary loss "is the United States' gain" as he heads to Iraq.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office gave the Oak Grove Precinct deputy a hero's sendoff as he prepares for his upcoming journey.

Gavina will be the third deputy with the sheriff's office that has been deployed with the U.S. military - the others are Cameron Cox and Rayshard Williams.

The sheriff's office expressed its gratitude and seemed proud to lend yet another member of its office to serve overseas. However, the message shared on Facebook showed the office is eager to have them home.

"We look forward to all them getting back to Cherokee County safely and back into a CSO uniform," the message concluded. "Thank you all for your service to our country."

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announces deputy deploying to Iraq The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office gives a hero's sendoff to Deputy Andres Gavina who will soon be deploying to Iraq. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office gives a hero's sendoff to Deputy Andres Gavina who will soon be deploying to Iraq. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office gives a hero's sendoff to Deputy Andres Gavina who will soon be deploying to Iraq. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office gives a hero's sendoff to Deputy Andres Gavina who will soon be deploying to Iraq.

More headlines

After enlisting, future soldier donates hair he grew for 15 years

Mom deployed to Afghanistan for 9 months surprises son at scuba class

US to send 1,000 more troops to Middle East as response to growing threat from Iran

Troops in Georgia brigade begin arriving home early from Afghanistan