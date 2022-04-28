'From cradle to career': Tampa Foundation supports children of special ops fallen troops

Covering pre-school funding, college tuition, application fees, and more, the foundation supports kids whose parents paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.

TAMPA, Fla. — Sidney Dyer's father was a community leader, a baseball coach, and a great dad. Sidney's dad was also an American hero.

Chief Warrant Officer Scott Dyer died in 2006 in Afghanistan from injuries he suffered during combat operations.

"I was six,” Sidney said. “And my brother was 10."



While Sidney and her brother were left to grow up without their father, they were about to gain another type of family. The Special Operations Warrior Foundation steps in for the children of fallen Special Operations personnel and Congressional Medal of Honor recipients to offer support for what they say goes "from the cradle to career."

“We can't ever replace that loss, and we can't ever make up for the service and sacrifice of your family, but what we can do is be there with you over the long term," said Major General (Ret.) Clay Hutmacher of the foundation.

Covering pre-school funding, college tuition, application fees, college visits, and more, the foundation supports kids whose parents paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.

"We've put 433 children through school, full rides and scholarships, and we have another 900 that we are hoping to support in the future," said General (Ret.) Tony Thomas of the foundation.

For recipients like Sidney, who has just graduated cum laude from Florida State University, the support from this foundation is much more than a check.

"This cause doesn't end. Kids aren't going to stop losing their parents,” she said.